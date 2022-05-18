The 2021 range of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X mid-range laptops includes both 14-inch portable models and full-size variants with 16-inch 16:10 displays. In this case, however, we are talking about the Vivobook Pro 16X N7600PC series on super offer!

Asus offers this with AMD or Intel hardware as well this unit is the Intel variant, codenamed Asus Vivobook Pro 16x N7600PC. This pairs an Intel Tiger Lake H35 Core i7-11370H 4C / 8T processor with an RTX 3050 graphics chip, along with a 4K OLED display and 96 Wh battery.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X: why buy it

The entire Vivobook Pro series is marketed for creators on the go, mainly due to the fantastic screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, that big battery and mid-level hardware specs. However, the AMD variants have a significant benefit in terms of performance compared to this Intel model, with Ryzen H 8C processors and options for a graphics chip up to 3050Ti.

However, this offer is about the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X N7600PC, with its strengths and flaws that you should consider in your purchase decision:

Specifications: Asus VivoBook Pro 16X N7600

Screen: 16.0 inch, 4K + 3840 x 2400 px, 60Hz, OLED, glossy, non-touch, 400 nit, Samsung SDC415D panel

Processor. Intel Tiger Lake H35 Core i7-11370H, 4C / 8T

Video: Intel Iris Xe + Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 4GB (35-50W)

Memory: 16GB DDR4-3200 (soldered), up to 32GB

Storage: 1x M.2 512GB PCIe x4 SSD (Samsung PM9A1), single M.2 2280 slot

Connectivity: Wireless 6 (Intel AX201), Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: 1x USB-A 3.2 gen1, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 1.4b, microSD card reader, audio jack

Battery: 96 Wh, 120W charger with barrel plug with fast charging

Dimensions: 360 mm or 14.19 “(w) x 259 mm or 10.20” (d) x 18.9 mm or 0.74 “(h)

Weight: 1.94kg + 0.45kg for charger + cables, EU version

Extra white backlit keyboard, glass touchpad with virtual dial, HD webcam with privacy shutter, stereo bottom speakers, finger sensor in the power button

As for the specifications, this is based on an Intel Tiger Lake H35 hardware platform, with the Core i7-11370H processor. Asus implements various power profiles on this laptop, allowing the CPU to run up to 48W. It’s fine for this type of processor, but don’t forget this is just a 4C / 8T CPU.

For the GPU, this N7600PC configuration it comes with an Nvidia RTX 3050 chip, with a TGP of 35W and the ability to run up to 50W with Dynamic Boost. This is the high-end dGPU option available for this series, as the higher-tier 3050Ti chips are not offered on these Intel configurations and are reserved only for VivoBook Pro 16X M7600 models with AMD hardware.

The memory is soldered to the motherboard, therefore not upgradeable. Asus offers 8GB, 16GB and 32GB configurations, all with DDR4 memory, so make sure you get the one that fits your needs right from the start.

