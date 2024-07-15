If you are looking for a new notebook For your productivity on the go, you are definitely in the right place: Amazon is offering on the occasion of Prime Day the excellent ASUS Vivobook Go 15 on offer with a good 14% offwith a saving of 80 euros compared to the recommended price. If you intend to buy it, it is sufficient click on this addressor simply click on the box below.
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is available in offer reserved for Prime customers to only 469 eurosagainst the 549 euros of the list price proposed by the company. Being Sold and shipped by Amazon As Prime users, you will benefit from free home shipping.
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Technical Specifications
This is a notebook totally dedicated to compactness: in fact, we are talking about a weight of only 1.57 kgwhich allows it to be transported anywhere without problems. One of its strong points is its 15.6-inch diagonal NanoEdge displaythanks to which you can watch streaming films and TV series even while you are travelling.
The presence of the 180° rotating hingewhich allows you to share content with the people around you, further increasing your productivity. The real beating heart of this notebook, however, lies in the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processorwhich guarantees excellent performance in any context.
