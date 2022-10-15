Through Amazon you can buy a graphics card ASUS TUF Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X. The price is € 2,499.90. You can find it at this addressor in the box below.

This graphics card is available intermittently through Amazon Italy: it has been available since yesterday – 14 October – and has only been available twice a few hours; the current one is the third availability and will not last very long. If you are interested, don’t wait too long.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X it should be the most powerful model on the market right now. According to a report, the 4090 Ti will not be distributed due to some problems: we do not have official confirmation, for now. This model of Asus’ RTX 4090 measures 34.82 x 16 x 7.26 cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.