The monitor is undoubtedly one of the main components of a desktop PC, especially when used for gaming. Amazon’s latest offer comes to our aid by offering us the ASUS TUF Gaming monitor (model VG289Q) with an excellent 12% offallowing for save more than 30 euros compared to the median price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The ASUS TUF Gaming monitor (model VG289Q) is available on offer on Amazon for only 269 eurosagainst the 305 euros of the median price seen recently. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service for free home delivery.
ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q Monitor Highlights
The monitor offers an IPS display 28 inches diagonal with 4K resolutionwhich will allow you not to miss any detail on the video games of the moment. Thanks to the implementation of the FreeSync technology it will be possible to have the maximum visual quality, avoiding irregular frame rate and visual defects of all kinds.
Not to mention the Shadow Boost featurewhich significantly improves image details with increased illumination for dark areas. Thanks to the two HDMI ports you will also have the possibility to connect your next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series Xenjoying the current titles to the fullest.
