There Amazon Gaming Week is underway and those who want to take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade their gaming station with a high-end graphics card can purchase a ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB on sale. We are talking about a discount of about €300 compared to the lowest recent price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.

The lowest recent price is €1,544.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The number of units on sale is limited, so if you are interested we recommend that you do not wait too long.