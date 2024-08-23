There Amazon Gaming Week is underway and those who want to take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade their gaming station with a high-end graphics card can purchase a ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB on sale. We are talking about a discount of about €300 compared to the lowest recent price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The lowest recent price is €1,544.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The number of units on sale is limited, so if you are interested we recommend that you do not wait too long.
ASUS GPU Features
The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card supports all the latest latest technologies from NVIDIAsuch as full ray tracing, NVIDIA Reflex, Studio, and DLSS 3 to optimize the performance of your games. This GPU is built with the Ada Lovelace architecture.
This GPU features 16 GB of GDDR6X RAM and has a clock speed of 2595 MHz. For dissipation, this graphics card also uses a backplate and also prevents PCB bending.
