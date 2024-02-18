The gaming experience is desired by everyone and Sam's Club knows it. That is why it has launched an incredible offer on the laptop Asus Gaming TUF 15 which, for a limited time, has a price of $12,279 pesos. This new price represents a saving of more than $4,000 pesos about his original price of $16,366.

The ASUS TUF Gaming FX506LH is a one-of-a-kind machine, designed to be both a gaming companion and a robust productivity tool. This laptop comes equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and one NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of memory GDDR5 to meet the challenges of the most demanding video games with ease.

Durability is a key priority for any gaming laptop, and the Asus TUF Gaming 15 is the FX506LH model which it more than fulfills. Its military-grade metal casing gives it exceptional strength, ensuring it can withstand the rigorous demands of both an active lifestyle and prolonged intense gaming sessions.

The 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate provides an immersive and fluid visual experience, ensuring detailed graphics and vibrant colors in every game. Furthermore, with a 1920 × 1080 resolution, This screen is equally suitable for productivity activities such as video editing or photography.

In terms of memory and storage, the ASUS TUF Gaming 15 It's equiped with 8GB of RAM and a solid state hard drive 512GB SSD, with the ability to expand the RAM memory up to 32GB for those looking for even higher performance.

In terms of connectivity, this laptop offers a wide variety of options, including HDMI, USB Type A and USB Type C ports, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack port. The backlit keyboard with customizable RGB lights adds a touch of style to the gaming experience, while the built-in camera offers 720HD resolution for video calls and live streams.

With a robust battery that provides up to 8.4 hours of web browsing and 12.5 hours video playbackthe ASUS TUF Gaming FX506LH It delivers exceptional performance for both extended productivity sessions and non-stop gaming marathons.

The current offer at Sam's Club for the Asus Gaming TUF 15 Laptop represents a unique opportunity for those looking for a high-quality gaming experience at an unbeatable price.