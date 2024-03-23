We are on the fourth day of Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival and the promotions keep coming. We at Multiplayer.it now want to suggest you take a look at the 28-inch ASUS TUF Gaming monitor in 4K and 60 Hz. The current discount is 5%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price it is €343.99. The current price is not the lowest ever. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.
ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor
The ASUS TUF Gaming monitor on offer has a 28-inch UHD 4K display (3840 x 2160) IPS type. The refresh rate is up to 60 Hz. It supports FreeSync Premium technology, HDR10, Shadow Boost, blue light reduction and Adaptive-Sync. Measures 9.06 x 25.16 x 21.65 cm.
The outputs are headphone audio, HDMI 2.0 (two outputs) and Display Port 1.2 (one output). The screen can be adjusted in every direction and also rotated ninety degrees for vertical viewing.
