The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQL3A 27-inch gaming monitor in 1440p and 180 Hz. The reported discount is about €45 compared to the previous price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €272.90, while the previous price was around €305. The current price is the lowest ever, the same as Prime Day. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQL3A Features
The ASUS gaming monitors It offers a 27-inch screen with a maximum resolution of QHD (2560 x 1440) with a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz. It supports Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) which eliminates image distortions. Of course, there is also support for FreeSync Premium and G-Sync with the possibility of using VRR.
The monitor It has two HDMI 2.0 outputs and a Display Port output, as well as a USB hub and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The monitor measures 5.1 x 61.5 x 53.4 cm and the screen can be rotated, lifted and tilted freely.
