The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQL3A 27-inch gaming monitor in 1440p and 180 Hz. The reported discount is about €45 compared to the previous price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €272.90, while the previous price was around €305. The current price is the lowest ever, the same as Prime Day. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.