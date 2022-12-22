Asus Republic of Gamers has announced that it has broken a new record in computing speed. The overclocking team managed to set a new world record, pushing the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900K processor over the 9GHz barrier to 9.008GHz using a ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard. This is the second record set by these CPUs and motherboards by the Asus team in three months. Overcoming the barrier was also possible thanks to liquid helium cooling, an option that is not available for use on home computers. Due to the high conductivity requirements of liquid helium (LHe) cooling it was necessary to use ThermalRight TFX compound and a ROG Thor 1600W Titanium power supply.