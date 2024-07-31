We can undoubtedly consider the monitor as one of the most important components of a gaming desktop PC: in light of this, Amazon Italy is offering today the spectacular 4K gaming monitor ASUS ROG Swift (model PG38UQ) on offer at an all-time low with an excellent 33% offallowing you to save a good 430 euros compared to the recommended price from ASUS. If you are interested in purchasing this monitor, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
The ASUS ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor (model PG38UQ) is available on Amazon for only 869 eurosagainst the 1299 euros of the list price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery to your home.
ASUS ROG Swift Highlights
Let’s start first of all from the 38 inches diagonalwhich ensure you an exceptional vision of all the latest generation video games. Thanks to the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) you will not miss even the smallest detail: to complete we find a refresh rate of 144Hzwhich guarantees maximum fluidity and dynamism for every possible circumstance.
Technology High Dynamic Range It also allows for exceptional contrast and color performance, resulting in more photorealistic images than ever before. Thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port you will also have the possibility to connect your next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X.
