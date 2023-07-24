Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ OLED is a huge monitor, 42-inch designed for gaming and more. After all, the brand he carries on his shoulders never leaves things to chance. Can this screen compete with other OLEDs on the market? It is the question that you will surely have asked yourself and we, after spending a few months in the company of this little gem, are ready to give you a clear answer in this review.

A spatial aesthetic

Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ OLED comes in a very modern anthracite gray color, strong on a metal base with three prongsa rear with slits to allow a regular heat dissipation (Therefore reduces the risk of the phenomenon even more Burn-in) and ROG logo etched into the plastic.

On the front of Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ OLED there are the illuminated logowhere below we find the handy joystick for navigating the monitor menu, three stereo speakers that emerge from behind, and the entire surface is taken up by the screen which, without borders, reveals its full potential for a broad and majestic vision.

On the right side are the access doors, let’s talk about HDMI 2.1 for data throughput up to 48 gb/sec, perfect for enjoying 4K in all its speed. There are no doors USB 3.2 Type-A in addition to the practical headphone socket, an unusual element today but which certainly does not hurt.

intrinsic characteristics

Impressed by the stage presence of Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ OLED, let’s now turn it on, connecting it from time to time with our latest generation PC or console on which we have not detected any differences, objectively the two machines push to the max. TO make the difference it is ROG screencapable of promoting very deep blacks and saturated and vivid colors.

The refresh rate available exceeds those of many competitors, settling on 138hz while, on average, the market offers a refresh of 120Hz on this size of panels. There is no shortage of systems such as Nvidia G-Sync And an anti-reflection coating invisible but, trust me, decisive when dealing with an OLED monitor: this is because when the surface becomes black, there is a risk of a “mirror effect”, which does not happen with this monitor.

The response time of the screen is from OLEDsi.e. we are below 0.1msperfect for guarantee a gaming Of high level. If you are approaching video game professionalism, you will already know how important this function is, while if you have never tried it and you are treating yourself to a novelty, you will hardly do without it once you have experienced it with your own eyes.

The function GamePlus offered by the monitoravailable “on the fly” by pressing the appropriate button, allows anyone to improve their performance in the game, providing for example a focus on FPSindicating intrinsic values ​​in the image, or simply offering greater sharpness when holding a sniper rifle.

The monitor also allows you to create Sub-monitors inside, reducing the surface area: for example, could you feel lost with these 42” dimensions? No problem, because you can obscure everything and create a 24″ or 27″ monitor and, finally, one from 34” getting used to it slowly to an ever-increasing game size.

Compromises? Zero

Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ OLED is a monitor without any compromises: big, powerful and accurate. Undoubtedly top notch. The dimensions are the right ones for those looking for the ultimate in gaming but don’t want to resort to curved or 16:9 monitors as an extension. In the box there is also a handy remote controlwhich is useful for setting up your display by switching between HDMI sources, turning the volume up and down, or navigating system settings.

Of course, you may be wondering, how much does all this cost? Well, the market price from the official website Asus eShop stands at €1599.00 which, considering dimensions and characteristics, we can easily define in line with the market on the contrary, from certain points of view this monitor is superior to many famous TVs and has clearly superior functions in the gaming field while not disdaining the possibility of enjoying a movie or video content in native 4K.

Without boring you with a long and endless list of technical characteristics, we refer you to this address so as to allow you to read them all specifically if you feel the need. As far as our experience is concerned, we will hardly do without a monitor like this in the recording studio. it is undoubtedly the ideal ally for the gameleisure and work.