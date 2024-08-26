If you are looking for a new motherboard for your gaming computer, then you should check out the promotion that is active now on Amazon for the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-Iwhich is now at -47% compared to the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.

The recommended price is 519€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.