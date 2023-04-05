ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is now available in Italy: let’s see the main features and the price of this powerful gaming laptop from ASUS.

For those who want to play games constantly, the best solution is to opt for a desktop gaming computer, but often this forces not only to know exactly where to put their hands, but above all it blocks any possibility of mobility. For those who want the convenience of a notebook and the power of a high-end desktop computer, there’s a solution ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18a high-end mobile PC that is already available in Italy at a recommended price of €4199. This gaming machine is designed above all for gaming and guarantees outstanding performanceguaranteed to hit over 140 FPS in games like Gears 5, Dirt 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla playing at 1920 x 1200.

Price and availability



The front of the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 As we said ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is available at a list price of €4199. This powerful gaming notebook is already available in Italy and can be purchased for example via Amazon. The price can obviously vary depending on the retailer, given that the number of units available is limited and all PCs on the market are purchased almost instantly even on the official website. For this reason buyers are often willing to invest a little more to secure a unit. See also Imagine a Castlevania with touches of Bloodborne and a dark pixel art aesthetic: this is The Last Faith

Data sheet



ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 Under the body of the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 we can find top-level components such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 175W, which supports an 18-inch QHD+ screen with up to 240Hz refresh rate with G-Sync. The larger screen compared to the usual notebooks ensures much better usability and greater involvement in the images. It is a real desktop replacement since the size, weight and battery life do not allow you to make the most of it on the move. Its power and screen, however, make it a machine capable of grinding the latest video games on the market at high details, such as Microsoft Fight Simulator, Wo Long or Atomic Heart. Not only gaming, however: its brute power and precise color calibration of the monitor makes the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 a PC also suitable for a professional usesuch as particularly heavy video or image processing. The rather elegant lines and the possibility of customizing the RGB LEDs until they disappear can ensure that its gaming soul can go unnoticed in the university or in the office, and then unleash its color palette once you get home. See also The creator of the music for the PlayStation logo dies | EarthGamer Let’s see the complete data sheet of the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18: Typology: laptops

laptops CPUs: Intel Core i9-13980HX

Intel Core i9-13980HX GPUs: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop with 16GB GDDR6 175W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop with 16GB GDDR6 175W Screen: 18″ IPS type with 16:10 aspect ratio QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600) 240Hz refresh with G-Sync DCI-P3 range 100% Response time 3ms DolbyVisionHDR MUX Switch + NVIDIA Advanced Optimus

RAM: 2x 16GB DDR5 SK Hynix @4800MHz CL 40

2x 16GB DDR5 SK Hynix @4800MHz CL 40 Storage: RAID 2x 1TB Samsung MZVL21 SSD PCIe 4.0

RAID 2x 1TB Samsung MZVL21 SSD PCIe 4.0 Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports: 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (with DisplayPort) 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort with G-Sync and Power Delivery) 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 1x HDMI 2.1 with FRL 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x 2.5Gb Ethernet

Drums: 90 Wh with fast charging

90 Wh with fast charging Keyboard: chiclet with independent backlighting per key

chiclet with independent backlighting per key Audio: Four speakers Virtual surround 5.1.2 channels Smart Amps Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision Noise canceling microphone array

Dimensions: 39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31~3.08cm

39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31~3.08cm Weight: 3.10 Kg

3.10 Kg Price: 4199€ See also God of War Ragnarok: A few months ago the developers were convinced that the game was not good