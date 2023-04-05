ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is now available in Italy: let’s see the main features and the price of this powerful gaming laptop from ASUS.
For those who want to play games constantly, the best solution is to opt for a desktop gaming computer, but often this forces not only to know exactly where to put their hands, but above all it blocks any possibility of mobility. For those who want the convenience of a notebook and the power of a high-end desktop computer, there’s a solution ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18a high-end mobile PC that is already available in Italy at a recommended price of €4199.
This gaming machine is designed above all for gaming and guarantees outstanding performanceguaranteed to hit over 140 FPS in games like Gears 5, Dirt 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla playing at 1920 x 1200.
Price and availability
As we said ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is available at a list price of €4199. This powerful gaming notebook is already available in Italy and can be purchased for example via Amazon. The price can obviously vary depending on the retailer, given that the number of units available is limited and all PCs on the market are purchased almost instantly even on the official website. For this reason buyers are often willing to invest a little more to secure a unit.
Data sheet
Under the body of the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 we can find top-level components such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 175W, which supports an 18-inch QHD+ screen with up to 240Hz refresh rate with G-Sync. The larger screen compared to the usual notebooks ensures much better usability and greater involvement in the images. It is a real desktop replacement since the size, weight and battery life do not allow you to make the most of it on the move. Its power and screen, however, make it a machine capable of grinding the latest video games on the market at high details, such as Microsoft Fight Simulator, Wo Long or Atomic Heart.
Not only gaming, however: its brute power and precise color calibration of the monitor makes the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 a PC also suitable for a professional usesuch as particularly heavy video or image processing. The rather elegant lines and the possibility of customizing the RGB LEDs until they disappear can ensure that its gaming soul can go unnoticed in the university or in the office, and then unleash its color palette once you get home.
Let’s see the complete data sheet of the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18:
- Typology: laptops
- CPUs: Intel Core i9-13980HX
- GPUs: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop with 16GB GDDR6 175W
- Screen:
- 18″ IPS type with 16:10 aspect ratio
- QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600)
- 240Hz refresh with G-Sync
- DCI-P3 range 100%
- Response time 3ms
- DolbyVisionHDR
- MUX Switch + NVIDIA Advanced Optimus
- RAM: 2x 16GB DDR5 SK Hynix @4800MHz CL 40
- Storage: RAID 2x 1TB Samsung MZVL21 SSD PCIe 4.0
- Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.2
- Ports:
- 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (with DisplayPort)
- 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort with G-Sync and Power Delivery)
- 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
- 1x HDMI 2.1 with FRL
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- 1x 2.5Gb Ethernet
- Drums: 90 Wh with fast charging
- Keyboard: chiclet with independent backlighting per key
- Audio:
- Four speakers
- Virtual surround 5.1.2 channels
- Smart Amps
- Dolby Atmos
- Dolby Vision
- Noise canceling microphone array
- Dimensions: 39.9 x 29.4 x 2.31~3.08cm
- Weight: 3.10 Kg
- Price: 4199€
Our review
In our review we explained that “The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is a very powerful laptop, a new generation top of the range capable of rivaling very powerful desktop systems thanks to a 24-core CPU and an exceptional mobile GPU And it is the latter that paves the way for 4K on laptops even without DLSS, with the exception of heavy titles full of ray tracing such as Cyberpunk 2077, even reaching the 100 FPS area with DLSS 3. captivating, with high comfort and a remarkable screen net of backlight bleeding and the 2560 x 1600 resolution, a bit narrow for such hardware.”
To then continue by saying that “we are talking about a device designed to be a luxury desktop replacements, an area in which the ASUS laptop undoubtedly excels. Sure, it costs a fortune too, but it simply delivers the best you can expect from a gaming laptop. In every respect.”
Want to learn more about ASUS ROG products? Check out our dedicated page with news, reviews and videos!
#ASUS #ROG #Strix #SCAR #features #price #availability #Italy #powerful #gaming #laptop
Leave a Reply