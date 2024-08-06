The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition 16GB. The discount reported compared to the recommended price is around €301, or 23%. With the purchase you also get a PC copy of Black Myth: Wukong. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The advised price is 1.308,64€. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
ASUS ROG Graphics Card Features
The ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition GPU offers a 16GB GDDR6X RAM. The OC mode reaches 2700 MHz, while the default one reaches 2670 MHz. It has a 3.15 slot design with three fans for cooling. It supports all of Nvidia’s 4000 series technologies, such as DLSS 3 and full ray tracing.
With the purchase you get a copy of Black Myth Wukong for PCwhich will be available on August 20. It is a third-person action game inspired by Journey to the West and puts us in the shoes of a warrior armed with an extendable staff who must fight against various Chinese mythological creatures, with dynamic clashes and many powers at our disposal.
