In celebration of Prime Day, Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix G16 and Zephyrus G16 at an unmissable price.
When you are on the go, gaming notebooks are without a doubt the winning solution for playing the latest generation of video games. Precisely in light of this, on the occasion of Prime Day, Amazon is offering two really interesting deals for gaming notebooks, with ASUS ROG Strix G16 And ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 offered at prices that are nothing short of incredible.
If you are interested in purchasing ASUS ROG Strix G16, all you need to do is click on this address. Alternatively, if you are interested in purchasing ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the boxes you find immediately below.
ASUS ROG Strix G16 is available on Amazon in offer reserved for Prime customers to 2299 euroswith one 30% discount compared to the original list price of 3299 euros. We are talking about a discount of 1000 euros.
In the case of instead ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 is available exclusively for Prime customers at the price of 2399 eurosagainst the 2899 euros of the original list price for a price cut of 18%. We remind you in both cases that the products are sold and shipped by Amazonso it will be possible to benefit from the Prime service for the free home delivery.
ASUS ROG Strix G16: Portability and Power
The Strix G16 is an ideal gaming laptop, capable of supporting even the latest games. One of its strong points is the large 16-inch diagonal Quad HD displaywhich will allow you to fully enjoy the latest generation video games without losing even the smallest detail. Also excellent is the 140Hz refresh ratewhich guarantees maximum fluidity and dynamism in all circumstances. But the real strong point is obviously the GPU since in this laptop we find the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12 GB of dedicated memory, which promises nothing short of exceptional performance.
This way you will be able to play calmly and without any hesitation at all. latest generation titlessuch as the long-awaited action RPG Black Myth: Wukongscheduled for release next August 20th. You will also be able to fully enjoy the latest NVIDIA technologies such as Ray Tracing and the DLSS 3.5which with the help of artificial intelligence and the Ray Reconstruction allow you to further improve the quality of the images.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16: Elegant Design and Meteor Lake
The Zephyrus G16 is an ideal laptop for gaming and productivity. The quality of its display also makes it perfect for content production. Thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with the new architecture Meteor Lakethe laptop is naturally positioned in the highest range of the market and thanks to its 16 GB RAM allows for significant computing power. In this case we find a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cardwhich will allow you to play the latest titles at high details.
The strong point of this model undoubtedly lies in its modern and elegant design. The one is also excellent 16-inch OLED monitor with 2.5K resolutionwith which you can fully enjoy every gaming experience in the coming months. The notebook is equipped with a 1TB internal SSDperfect for storing all your video games in digital format, with remarkable speed in both writing and reading.
