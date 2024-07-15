When you are on the go, gaming notebooks are without a doubt the winning solution for playing the latest generation of video games. Precisely in light of this, on the occasion of Prime Day, Amazon is offering two really interesting deals for gaming notebooks, with ASUS ROG Strix G16 And ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 offered at prices that are nothing short of incredible.

If you are interested in purchasing ASUS ROG Strix G16, all you need to do is click on this address. Alternatively, if you are interested in purchasing ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the boxes you find immediately below.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 is available on Amazon in offer reserved for Prime customers to 2299 euroswith one 30% discount compared to the original list price of 3299 euros. We are talking about a discount of 1000 euros.

In the case of instead ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 is available exclusively for Prime customers at the price of 2399 eurosagainst the 2899 euros of the original list price for a price cut of 18%. We remind you in both cases that the products are sold and shipped by Amazonso it will be possible to benefit from the Prime service for the free home delivery.