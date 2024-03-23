We are on the fourth day of Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival and the promotions keep coming. We at Multiplayer.it now want to suggest you take a look at the ASUS ROG Strix G16 notebook with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB. The current discount is 13%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price it is €1599. The current price is the lowest ever. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.