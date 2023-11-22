Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 on sale for Black Friday

Amazon continues undaunted to offer new promotions while the Black Friday 2023 advances and we await the arrival of the real Black Friday, which could reserve some surprises. Already now, however, the discounts are many and extremely interesting, with various special promotions that we should not ignore. For example, we can find the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming notebook with RTX 4080. The reported discount is 21% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €2,139. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The notebook Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4080 it is a very powerful gaming laptop: starting from the 16″ FHD screen with antiglare 165Hz refresh rate, this notebook has an Intel i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of PCIE SSD and a GeForce RTX 4080 video card 12GB.