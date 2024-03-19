There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. Among the offers, we highlight the notebook Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JZ, currently on discount at €2199 instead of €2699. Find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it has an excellent discount, and the product is sold and shipped directly from Amazon Italy.
The Asus ROG Strix G16 laptop
The notebook Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JZ features a 16″ FHD Antiglare monitor with 165Hz refresh rate. Equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, it offers high performance for gaming and multitasking.
Furthermore, the notebook is equipped with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, ensuring a smooth gaming experience and high-quality graphics. Complete with Windows 11 Home operating system and available in Grey, this notebook is ideal for the most demanding gamers looking for a powerful and versatile device.
