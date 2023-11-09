The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is confidently positioned among the premium options in the controller market for demanding gamers. A device that fuses together bold aesthetics, flagship functionality and build quality worthy of the Republic of Gamers (ROG) name. With its advanced ergonomics and inclusion of cutting-edge features, the ROG Raikiri Pro aims to be more than just a gaming tool: it’s a statement of style and performance. The look of the Raikiri Pro is undeniably eye-catching. The design does not differ too much from that of Xbox gamepads, with asymmetrical analog sticks and classic front buttons, but is enriched with distinctive ROG details, such as the oblique LED strip and the monochromatic OLED display. The non-slip texture on the back and the choice of high quality materials give the controller an excellent grip and an excellent feel, generating a sensation of total control.

ROG Raikiri Pro offers triple connectivity (Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and USB-C cable), which ensures high versatility of use on PC and mobile devices. Adaptive frequency hopping technology has been implemented to ensure a stable and interference-free connection. However, the limitation of not being able to take advantage of wireless connectivity with Xbox consoles cannot be ignored, a detail that highlights a curious dichotomy between the intention of universal design and practicality of use. The Raikiri Pro is not just style and the strong point is performance, absolutely in line with what is expected from a controller of this range and from the Asus ROG brand. The rear paddles are perfect for those looking for total and quick in-game control, and programming these, via the Armory Crate application, is intuitive and versatile. The addition of adjustable trigger stops is another feature designed for shooters, allowing for less pressure and faster response, especially appreciated during long sessions on games like Call of Duty.

The presence of a dedicated ESS DAC for the 3.5mm audio jack is a treat for audiophiles, who will notice a significant improvement in sound quality, especially when connected in wired mode with exceptional bass quality and background noise, both extremely clean and precise. The small OLED display represents an element of distinction, which allows visual customization and provides quick information such as the active profile or battery status. In terms of autonomy, the Raikiri Pro does not disappoint: we are talking about 35 hours with the screen and lighting off, a value that drops when all the features are active. Intelligent battery management is therefore recommended to avoid finding yourself halfway through a match with a discharged controller. Ultimately, the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is a product that will certainly attract the attention of gamers who are more attentive to aesthetics and customization, as well as those looking for a robust and functional gamepad with excellent responsiveness for their PC. It is an investment that rewards the PC user with a propensity for high-quality gaming and exclusive design, with the only limitation of the lack of wireless connectivity for Xbox.