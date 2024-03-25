The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro was faster than the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

With the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android, opportunities have emerged to evaluate and compare various mobile phone configurations from a performance perspective. The context of gaming on smartphoneswith the greater arrival of AAA titles, makes the evaluations more realistic, and while we have understood for better or worse what the limits of Xiaomi's latest flagship are, the latest ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro still seems to have a last word to say. In fact, compared with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in the context of the aforementioned game, it demonstrated that surpass its rival Apple in the same visual settings.

It must be said that to carry out the comparison, the rendering with the 'HIGH' graphics option was taken into consideration.

The analysis The comparison graph A graphic posted by YouTuber Dame Tech shows three flagship devices used to run Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile: iPhone 15 Pro Max, ROG Phone 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Apple model is the only one tested with graphics settings at maximum ("PEAK"), this is because at the moment no Android device with Snapdragon 8 Gen supports this option. At high graphics settings, ROG Phone 8 Pro outperforms iPhone 15 Pro Max with a margin of 7.5 percentreaching a frame rate of 81.3 FPS.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, despite being equipped with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, records only 56.7 FPS.

It is speculated that the ROG Phone 8 Pro's superior cooling system allows its hardware to operate at its maximum, ensuring superior performance compared to competitors.