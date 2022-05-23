Asus has announced that its next gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 6, will adopt the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, recently unveiled by Qualcomm and offering improvements in power and performance. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers advanced gameplay, thanks to the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, plus an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU that offers a 50% increase in GPU speeds and up to 50% improvement in power efficiency of the GPU. The new mobile platform also improves CPU performance by up to 15% over the Snapdragon 888, the heart of the previous generation ROG Phone 5. The improved power consumption will allow users to play games for up to 70 minutes more or listen to music for up to 14.5 hours.

“We want to continue to offer the best gaming phone to our fans,” said Bryan Chang, General Manager, Asus Smartphone BU. “The new ROG Phone 6 based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform will be perfect for active lifestyles and great gaming experiences. The latest ASUS Zenfone 8 smartphone has proven to be hugely popular in Europe since its launch and current ROG Phone 5 is one of the best-selling gaming phones in the world. To keep the core values ​​of these two products in our devices, we will use the best state-of-the-art hardware and technology to take the gaming experience to the next level. “. ROG Phone 6 will be announced soon in Italy.