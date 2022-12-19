With the arrival of Christmas, ASUS offers a ROG Phone 6 16GB / 512GB in promotion with a Chromebook CX1400 as a gift. Let’s see the details of this offer.

From December 19, 2022, until December 31, 2022are available on the official website of ASUS two interesting offers for lovers of quality smartphones. With the arrival of Christmas promotions do not decrease and allow us to buy a ROG Phone 6 (16GB / 512GB) black and white at the price of € 1,199.00 with a free ASUS Chromebook CX1400. We also remind you that the model is still on offer at €919 ROG Phone 6D (12GB/256GB): also in this case the promotion will last until 31 December 2022.

ROG Phone 6 (16GB/512GB)



ROG Phone 6 As ASUS explains, “ROG Phone 6 is the latest incarnation of the world’s best gaming smartphone. It harnesses the devastating gaming power of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the new GameCool 6 heat dissipation system Industry-leading lets you break down barriers and push boundaries, while a 165Hz display gives you a revolutionary viewing experience. Get total control thanks to the AirTrigger 6 system and the Armory Crate app, and for marathon gaming there’s a gigantic 6000 mAh battery. Dare to choose the mighty ROG Phone 6 and you will be rewarded with an experience befitting a true legend.” See also Amazon offers: Apple MacBook Air model 2022 at the lowest price We also remind you that you can read our review, in which we explained that “ASUS fully hits the target of establishing itself as the most powerful gaming phone currently in circulation: numbers in hand, the new model of the Taipei company is undoubtedly the best choice for that niche of public that spares no expense and wants to have the top of the top to give their best in a competitive environment.” Here she is data sheet ROG Phone 6 (16/512GB): Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G

16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Android 12 with ROG UI

Samsung AMOLED 6.78″ 165Hz / 1ms display

High-capacity 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge (up to 60% charge in 19 minutes)

Touch Response Rate of 720Hz with response time of 1ms

GameCool6 cooling system

AirTrigger 6 system

Immersive gaming experience with X-Haptic vibration

GameFX audio technology with DIRAC certification

IPX4 splash resistance

50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. 13MP ultra wide angle macro camera. Sony IMX663 12MP front camera See also Callisto Protocol developer confirms 60 FPS performance mode

ASUS Chromebook CX1400



ASUS Chromebook CX1400 As ASUS explains, “ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400) was designed for increase your daily productivity and entertainment while on the go, all day, every day. This lightweight, ultra-portable device is powered by a dual-core Intel processor and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The screen’s narrow bezel design marries perfectly with the compact chassis for easy multitasking and incredibly immersive entertainment, and the Google Play Store. present on your device, will be your gateway to the world of Google, including the rich library of apps for work or play. With fast performance, strong security, and convenient features, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 isn’t just perfect for students, it’s ideal for anyone on the go!” Let’s see the data sheet of this Chromebook: Google Chrome Operating System

Intel Celeron N3350 1.1 GHz Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)

14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, Anti-Glare, 220nits, NTSC: 45%, 3-sided ultrathin bezels with 77% screen-to-body ratio.

64G eMMC storage

4G LPDDR4 RAM memory on board – Not expandable

Integrated Video Card Intel HD Graphics 500

720p HD Webcam / No Privacy Shutter

Voice control with Google Assistant voice recognition support

NON-Backlit spill-resistant chiclet keyboard, 1.4 mm key travel

Strong hinge to rotate the display 180°

Lightweight and ultra-portable, weighing just 1.45kg and 18.7mm thick See also Scarf - Review of a morally ambiguous platform game