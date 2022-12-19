With the arrival of Christmas, ASUS offers a ROG Phone 6 16GB / 512GB in promotion with a Chromebook CX1400 as a gift. Let’s see the details of this offer.
From December 19, 2022, until December 31, 2022are available on the official website of ASUS two interesting offers for lovers of quality smartphones. With the arrival of Christmas promotions do not decrease and allow us to buy a ROG Phone 6 (16GB / 512GB) black and white at the price of € 1,199.00 with a free ASUS Chromebook CX1400. We also remind you that the model is still on offer at €919 ROG Phone 6D (12GB/256GB): also in this case the promotion will last until 31 December 2022.
ROG Phone 6 (16GB/512GB)
As ASUS explains, “ROG Phone 6 is the latest incarnation of the world’s best gaming smartphone. It harnesses the devastating gaming power of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the new GameCool 6 heat dissipation system Industry-leading lets you break down barriers and push boundaries, while a 165Hz display gives you a revolutionary viewing experience. Get total control thanks to the AirTrigger 6 system and the Armory Crate app, and for marathon gaming there’s a gigantic 6000 mAh battery. Dare to choose the mighty ROG Phone 6 and you will be rewarded with an experience befitting a true legend.”
We also remind you that you can read our review, in which we explained that “ASUS fully hits the target of establishing itself as the most powerful gaming phone currently in circulation: numbers in hand, the new model of the Taipei company is undoubtedly the best choice for that niche of public that spares no expense and wants to have the top of the top to give their best in a competitive environment.”
Here she is data sheet ROG Phone 6 (16/512GB):
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G
- 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Android 12 with ROG UI
- Samsung AMOLED 6.78″ 165Hz / 1ms display
- High-capacity 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge (up to 60% charge in 19 minutes)
- Touch Response Rate of 720Hz with response time of 1ms
- GameCool6 cooling system
- AirTrigger 6 system
- Immersive gaming experience with X-Haptic vibration
- GameFX audio technology with DIRAC certification
- IPX4 splash resistance
- 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. 13MP ultra wide angle macro camera. Sony IMX663 12MP front camera
ASUS Chromebook CX1400
As ASUS explains, “ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400) was designed for increase your daily productivity and entertainment while on the go, all day, every day. This lightweight, ultra-portable device is powered by a dual-core Intel processor and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The screen’s narrow bezel design marries perfectly with the compact chassis for easy multitasking and incredibly immersive entertainment, and the Google Play Store. present on your device, will be your gateway to the world of Google, including the rich library of apps for work or play. With fast performance, strong security, and convenient features, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 isn’t just perfect for students, it’s ideal for anyone on the go!”
Let’s see the data sheet of this Chromebook:
- Google Chrome Operating System
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1 GHz Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)
- 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, Anti-Glare, 220nits, NTSC: 45%, 3-sided ultrathin bezels with 77% screen-to-body ratio.
- 64G eMMC storage
- 4G LPDDR4 RAM memory on board – Not expandable
- Integrated Video Card Intel HD Graphics 500
- 720p HD Webcam / No Privacy Shutter
- Voice control with Google Assistant voice recognition support
- NON-Backlit spill-resistant chiclet keyboard, 1.4 mm key travel
- Strong hinge to rotate the display 180°
- Lightweight and ultra-portable, weighing just 1.45kg and 18.7mm thick
Batman and Diablo
You must also not forget that ASUS offers yet another interesting promotion: using the TeamROG code you can get a €100 discount on the special editions of the phone dedicated to Batman and Diablo. These are special models that we have already told you about previously. These are special models for true enthusiasts.
You can find the Diablo model at this addressor the Batman model on this page.
If, on the other hand, you are interested in the Batman modelyou can see a series of pictures below.
