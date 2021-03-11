Within the increasingly wide high-end telephony range, an aspirational segment is opening. These are smartphones for gamers. Equipment equipped with a superprocessor, a high definition AMOLED screen, a cooling system and a longer lasting battery.

This week was just introduced the ASUS ROG Phone 5 which, due to its configuration and speed, It is considered as the most powerful phone today. It comes in three versions, Standard, Pro, and Ultimate.

It is equipped with a technology that allows you to enjoy the most competitive titles such as Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty or FIFA Mobile with PC-like quality.

ROG Phone 5 series uses Qualcomm mobile platform Snapdragon 888 5G, the improved GameCool 5 cooling system, along with the new Armory Crate performance manager, guaranteeing top performance for any scenario.

The screen is 6.78 inches AMOLED 144 Hz / 1 ms, built by Samsung, with FHD + resolution, 300 Hz sample rate

The screen of the telephones is one of its jewels. With an extension de 6.78 inches AMOLED 144 Hz / 1 ms, built by Samsung, with FHD + resolution, 300Hz sample rate and HDR10 + compliant for a smoother gaming experience.

In addition, the Pro and Ultimate models have a second rear screen (monochrome) called ROG Vision which can be customized by the user. And they keep the touch areas on the right side of the mobile to configure them as triggers.

ROG Vision can display a variety of animations that indicate whether the phone is charging, if there is an incoming call, or if Mode X is on, and custom animations can even be created.

Setting

All three ROG Phone 5s include 6,000 mAh battery (two 3,000 mAh battery modules each), 65 W fast charge, dual SIM, are compatible with 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E and have two USB C 3.1 connectors.

When it comes to speed, the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is the first mobile to include 18 GB of RAM. An exaggeration that gives an idea of ​​how far the new Asus go in terms of performance.

The stereo speaker set projects through two very inconspicuous indentations where the Gorilla Glass Victus ends on the screen with the metal trim. They crown a panel with a standard and symmetrical frame, without a notch or hole for the front camera.

The Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform allows gamers Harness ultra-smooth gaming power with the highest levels of HDR quality possible, reaching desktop-level capabilities.

Game Quick Touch technology offers up to a 20% increase in touch responsiveness and lower latency, with a 35% increase in GPU performance and a 25% increase in CPU performance. Even the most demanding 3D mobile games run smoothly at maximum settings.

To enable maximum sustained performance, the GameCool 5 cooling system It has an optimal thermal structure that features a centered CPU with the battery divided into two parts, one located on each side of the CPU, which ensures that the heat generated by the CPU is transferred to all edges and corners of the chassis simultaneously for a higher thermal efficiency.

The 3D steam chamber and extensive graphite sheets also help distribute heat evenly throughout the device to reduce heat build-up in the center.

SL