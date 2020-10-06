Asus has launched a new variant of the next Dhansu gaming smartphone ROG Phone 3 – 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The company has priced this new variant of the phone at Rs 52,999. The phone’s cell has started. It can be purchased in the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale running on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.The price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant of Rog Phone 3 smartphone is Rs 49,999 and 12 GB + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999. If you talk about the new variant launched, then you can also buy it at an attractive no-cost EMI. The phone can be purchased at 3, 6 and 9 months no-cost EMI.

Asus disease phone 3 specifications

The phone has a 6.5-inch full HD + display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. This phone equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor works on the ROG UI based on Android 10. There are three rear cameras in this phone for photography. It has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfie, you will get 24 megapixel camera in this phone.

To power the phone, it has a 6000mAh battery. For the phone to be fully charged, it gets a 30 watt hyper charge technology. For best gaming experience, this phone has 7 Magnet Stereo Speaker with Dual NXP TFA9874 Smart amplifier. Another special feature of the phone is that it comes with Asus Noise Reduction Technology.

