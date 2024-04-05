Power stations are large batteries that potentially allow you to power even very energy-intensive devices, be they household appliances or, as in this specific case, gaming PCs. On April 1st, ASUS ROG presented a particular power station dedicated to gamers which presents itself with a shape never seen before, so much so that it requires clarification that this is not a joke: the new product in fact recalls the features of the famous hammer of Thor. Let's discover the details of the new power station ASUS ROG Mjolnir .

The God of Thunder has his own power station

ASUS ROG Mjolnir will be officially presented during the next Computex 2024 and at the moment the technical specifications of the power station have not been made public.

As can be seen from the images published by ASUS, ROG Mjolnir will bring various power sockets and four USB portstwo Type C and two Type A.

The side part seems to show two large air intakes surmounted by the company logo, while the handle of the power station could contain a torch. On the front you can then see it a display showing the various parameters and from which, in all probability, you can set the power station. However, we know nothing about the performance and we will have to wait for the official presentation to find out more.

ASUS ROG Mjolnir is a product designed for players who need great flexibility or more simply for users who want to have the guarantee of being able to play at maximum power in all situations.