Presented at Gamescom in Cologne, ROG x Evangelion EVA II is the new collection developed in co-branding with Khara, the studio that creates the popular anime directed by Hideaki Anno. The lineup includes several new products, including a new ROG motherboard, ROG Strix graphics card, Coler Ryujin-series AIO, Hyperion gaming chassis, and several new peripherals themed in the colors and designs of the Eva-02 and the its pilot Asuka. DIY PC fans and fans of this anime will now have gaming components and peripherals featuring the robot’s classic red-orange livery and custom Evangelion-themed decals and graphics. These include ROG Maximus Hero motherboard, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, ROG Ryujin III 360 AIO cooler, ROG Hyperion exclusive gaming chassis, ROG Thor 1000W Platinium II power supply, ROG graphics card holder Herculx, in addition to a complete kit of peripherals including mouse, keyboard and mousepad, to customize your gaming station and create a complete ecosystem. Pricing and availability will be announced later.