On the occasion of the ROG Phone 7 launch scheduled for April 13, today ASUS and Blowhammer have announced that they have joined forces to bring the clothing line limited edition”Blowhammer x ROG” which celebrates the Republic of Gamers community with sweatshirts and T-shirts with styles, colors and patterns that recall the brand’s iconic ones

For the uninitiated, Blowhammer is a brand that has been creating artwork for clothing with a unique design for ten years. The clothing line created with ASUS features garments in different colors to meet everyone’s needs and tastes.

Specifically the colourways are: black with the classic red profiles, which recall the ROG brand logo, and white with blue details, now a distinctive feature of the ROG Phone. “Just-in-time” production will also be used, i.e. only the items that will actually be purchased by the players will be made, thus minimizing the environmental impact.

The Blowhammer x ROG line will be on sale only until June 5 on the official Blowhammer portal, a this address. Basically there are two price cuts, 38.90 euros for T-shirts and 69.90 euros for hoodies. If you are interested, you will be happy to know that until April 13th you can take advantage of the code “BHXROG” (without the quotes) to get 15% off everything online.

We also remind you that the promotions of the ASUS ROG Festival are still available, which just today have expanded with new products, including notebooks, smartphones and gaming headsets.

