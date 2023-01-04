Let’s see the details of the two products in an orderly manner through the official announcements .

ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse

ROG and Aim Lab, trainers of millions of FPS gamers around the world, have teamed up to create new peripherals that help gamers reach their full potential. The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition wireless gaming mouse is made for eSports athletes and aspiring gaming professionals. Designed for competitive FPS gaming, this ultralight 54 gram mouse has an ambidextrous form factor that was co-developed with esports pros at Aim Lab to provide optimal palm support while providing the necessary stability, so you exercise better control through a firm grip.



This unique crossover has also brought to fruition Aim Lab Settings Optimizeran Aim Lab software feature exclusive to ROG Harpe Ace that helps gamers analyze and customize mouse settings to optimize them for their strengths and specific desired performance.



The mouse also offers tri-mode connectivity with unmatched flexibility by virtue of wired USB, 2.4GHz low latency RF and Bluetooth mode to pair up to three devices. ROG SpeedNova wireless technology ensures reliable, low-latency wireless performance and optimized energy efficiency in 2.4GHz RF mode. Frequently used mouse settings can be adjusted directly by pressing different button combinations, making the peripheral also perfect for “on the fly” calibrations. ROG Micro Switches guarantee a life of 70 million clicks and a precise and consistent click feeling. The mouse also comes with an exclusive and practical set of non-slip stickers that increase grip, ensuring the best grip, and also add a touch of elegance and personalization.