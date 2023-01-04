ASUSduring the CES 2023 January, unveiled its new mouse, the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Editionand the ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mousepad.
Let’s see the details of the two products in an orderly manner through the official announcements.
ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse
ROG and Aim Lab, trainers of millions of FPS gamers around the world, have teamed up to create new peripherals that help gamers reach their full potential. The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition wireless gaming mouse is made for eSports athletes and aspiring gaming professionals. Designed for competitive FPS gaming, this ultralight 54 gram mouse has an ambidextrous form factor that was co-developed with esports pros at Aim Lab to provide optimal palm support while providing the necessary stability, so you exercise better control through a firm grip.
This unique crossover has also brought to fruition Aim Lab Settings Optimizeran Aim Lab software feature exclusive to ROG Harpe Ace that helps gamers analyze and customize mouse settings to optimize them for their strengths and specific desired performance.
The mouse also offers tri-mode connectivity with unmatched flexibility by virtue of wired USB, 2.4GHz low latency RF and Bluetooth mode to pair up to three devices. ROG SpeedNova wireless technology ensures reliable, low-latency wireless performance and optimized energy efficiency in 2.4GHz RF mode. Frequently used mouse settings can be adjusted directly by pressing different button combinations, making the peripheral also perfect for “on the fly” calibrations. ROG Micro Switches guarantee a life of 70 million clicks and a precise and consistent click feeling. The mouse also comes with an exclusive and practical set of non-slip stickers that increase grip, ensuring the best grip, and also add a touch of elegance and personalization.
ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mousepad
ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition is a generously sized gaming mouse pad designed to work with the ROG 360 Aim Lab X app to help gamers improve the accuracy of crosshair movement and consistent placement in FPS titles. The Hone Ace has a hybrid fabric surface that offers optimal friction, a protective water-, oil- and dust-repellent nano-coating, and a soft, non-slip rubber base with just the right amount of cushioning to maximize playing comfort.
ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition and ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition, together with the ROG Falchion Ace 65% gaming keyboard, are part of the Ace collection, the brand new range of products developed by ROG to offer the best gaming gear to esports players from all over the world. world and raise the level of competition.
