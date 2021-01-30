Presented half a year ago together with the ROG Phone 3, finally ASUS gives us some information about the ROG Falchion, its mechanical keyboard focused on offering us maximum portability and performance thanks to its ultra-compact design, its wireless connectivity, and the presence of all the common advantages of the company’s gaming keyboards.

A wireless mechanical keyboard with an innovative design that represents 65% the size of a standard keyboard, more compact than the already small TKL (TenKeyLess) keyboards. Its small size is not an impediment for this keyboard to maintain a total of 68 keys (adding the additional actions with the function keys) equipped with a switch Custom Cherry MX With technology ROG PBT Double Shot, which give the different keys a good tactile feeling, prevent wobbling of the keys and ensure that the keyboard has a long life.

Continuing with its design, it stands out the curious addition of an interactive touch panel on its side, with which we can adjust the volume, play and pause music, and zoom in and out on the screen, and even program it for use as a macro key. Additionally, these RGB LEDs within the touch panel indicate battery status in real time. Although we will also have own software With which we can personalize both the color and the assignment of the keys and the creation of macros.

Finally, in terms of its battery, the company advances a maximum duration per charge of up to 450 hours of use, drastically reduced when we have RGB lighting activated, up to 53 hours. Although without a doubt it is a more than enough autonomy to fulfill its purpose of portability.

Availability and price

At the moment we can only find available the ROG Falchion datasheet via the ASUS website, although after its starting price of £ 149.99 (approximately 170 euros to change), everything indicates that we will soon be able to start placing the first orders for this keyboard.