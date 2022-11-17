ASUS Republic of Gamers today announced the new series of Swift OLED gaming monitor with models PG42UQ and PG48UQ 42″ and 48″ respectively. Both feature an anti-glare screen and next generation 4K panel with 138Hz refresh rate in overclock mode and ultra-fast GTG response time of just 0.1ms.
According to the shared details, the Asus Rogue Swift OLED line will also boast deep blacks and realistic colors thanks to a 98% DCI-P3 color space and a reduced color shift with a Delta E<2. They also feature a very high contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 and certification HDR10 and true 10-bit color mode.
The two monitors mount a Heatsink custom which offers a greater heat exchange surface, with a consequent and significant reduction in operating temperatures, even up to 8%. Among other things, the system has no fans, ensuring maximum silence.
ROG OLED panels are equipped with a special micro-textured anti-reflection coating which reduces annoying reflections. Also present is the “uniform brightness” option which keeps the brightness level of the display consistent so as to guarantee optimal viewing.
Both the PG42UQ and PG48UQ models are G-Sync compatible. Side connectivity we find a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports with 48 Gbps bandwidth, as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports. They also integrate a USB hub and tripod socket into the top of the monitor for connection to various devices and peripherals. Present two 10 watt front speakers by Harman Kardon together with a 15 watt woofer.
ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ and ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ monitors are available now onASUS eShop and at the ASUS Gold Storeresellers participating in the Powered by ASUS Program and key ASUS Business Partners at a recommended retail price of respectively €1,599.00 and €1,699.00 VAT included.
Technical data sheet: Asus ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ
- Panel size (diagonal): 41.5″ (106 cm) widescreen
- Display viewing area: 919.68 x 517.32 mm
- Panel backlight / Type: OLED
- Display surface: Anti-glare
- Color saturation: DCI-P3 98% / sRGB 133%
- Real resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 138Hz (Overclocked)
- Pixel Pitch: 0.238mm
- Brightness: 450 cd/m² (typical)
- Contrast Ratio: 135,000:1 (Typ.) 1,500,000:1 (HDR Max.)
- Viewing angle (CR≧10): 178° (H) / 178° (V)
- Display colors: 1073.7 million (10‑bit)
- Response Time: 0.1ms (Gray‑to‑Gray)
- HDR Support: Yes
- Factory Pre-calibration: Yes
- Uniform brightness: Yes
- HDCP: Yes, 2.3
- GamePlus: Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, Stopwatch, Sniper
- G-Sync Compatible: Yes
- Input/Output: HDMI 2.1 x2, HDMI 2.0 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 , 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- Speaker: 10W x 2 + 15W x1 woofer Audio by Harman Kardon
- Ambient Light Sensor: Yes
- Tripod Socket: Yes
- Tilt: +5° ~ -4°
- VESA mount: 300 x 300 mm
- Physical dimensions: 932 x 255 x 611 mm (with stand ), 932 x 37.4 x 552 mm (without stand), 1070 x 188 x 870 mm (Package)
- Weight: 15kg (without stand), 16.2kg (net weight), 20kg (gross weight)
- Price: 1599 euros
Asus ROG Switch OLED PG48UQ datasheet
- Panel size (diagonal): 47.53″ (120.7 cm) widescreen
- Display viewing area: 1052.16 x 591.84 mm
- Panel backlight / Type: OLED
- Display surface: Anti-glare
- Color saturation: DCI-P3 98% / sRGB 133%
- Real resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 138Hz (Overclocked)
- Pixel Pitch: 0.274mm
- Brightness: 450 cd/m² (typical)
- Contrast Ratio: 135,000:1 (Typ.) 1,500,000:1 (HDR Max.)
- Viewing angle (CR≧10): 178° (H) / 178° (V)
- Display colors: 1073.7 million (10‑bit)
- Response Time: 0.1ms (Gray‑to‑Gray)
- HDR Support: Yes
- Factory Pre-calibration: Yes
- Uniform brightness: Yes
- HDCP: Yes, 2.3
- GamePlus: Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, Stopwatch, Sniper
- G-Sync Compatible: Yes
- Input/Output: HDMI 2.1 x2, HDMI 2.0 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 , 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- Speaker: 10W x 2 + 15W x1 woofer Audio by Harman Kardon
- Ambient Light Sensor: Yes
- Tripod Socket: Yes
- Tilt: +5° ~ -4°
- VESA mount: 100 x 100 mm
- Physical dimensions: 1068 x 266 x 686 mm (with stand ), 1068 x 40 x 612mm (without stand), 1230 x 180 x 880 mm (Package)
- Weight: 15kg (without stand), 16.2kg (net weight), 20kg (gross weight)
- Price: 1699 euros
