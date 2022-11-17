ASUS Republic of Gamers today announced the new series of Swift OLED gaming monitor with models PG42UQ and PG48UQ 42″ and 48″ respectively. Both feature an anti-glare screen and next generation 4K panel with 138Hz refresh rate in overclock mode and ultra-fast GTG response time of just 0.1ms.

According to the shared details, the Asus Rogue Swift OLED line will also boast deep blacks and realistic colors thanks to a 98% DCI-P3 color space and a reduced color shift with a Delta E<2. They also feature a very high contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 and certification HDR10 and true 10-bit color mode.

The two monitors mount a Heatsink custom which offers a greater heat exchange surface, with a consequent and significant reduction in operating temperatures, even up to 8%. Among other things, the system has no fans, ensuring maximum silence.

ROG OLED panels are equipped with a special micro-textured anti-reflection coating which reduces annoying reflections. Also present is the “uniform brightness” option which keeps the brightness level of the display consistent so as to guarantee optimal viewing.

Both the PG42UQ and PG48UQ models are G-Sync compatible. Side connectivity we find a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports with 48 Gbps bandwidth, as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports. They also integrate a USB hub and tripod socket into the top of the monitor for connection to various devices and peripherals. Present two 10 watt front speakers by Harman Kardon together with a 15 watt woofer.

ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ and ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ monitors are available now onASUS eShop and at the ASUS Gold Storeresellers participating in the Powered by ASUS Program and key ASUS Business Partners at a recommended retail price of respectively €1,599.00 and €1,699.00 VAT included.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED

Technical data sheet: Asus ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ

Panel size (diagonal): 41.5″ (106 cm) widescreen

Display viewing area: 919.68 x 517.32 mm

Panel backlight / Type: OLED

Display surface: Anti-glare

Color saturation: DCI-P3 98% / sRGB 133%

Real resolution: 3840 x 2160

Refresh Rate: 138Hz (Overclocked)

Pixel Pitch: 0.238mm

Brightness: 450 cd/m² (typical)

Contrast Ratio: 135,000:1 (Typ.) 1,500,000:1 (HDR Max.)

Viewing angle (CR≧10): 178° (H) / 178° (V)

Display colors: 1073.7 million (10‑bit)

Response Time: 0.1ms (Gray‑to‑Gray)

HDR Support: Yes

Factory Pre-calibration: Yes

Uniform brightness: Yes

HDCP: Yes, 2.3

GamePlus: Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, Stopwatch, Sniper

G-Sync Compatible: Yes

Input/Output: HDMI 2.1 x2, HDMI 2.0 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 , 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Speaker: 10W x 2 + 15W x1 woofer Audio by Harman Kardon

Ambient Light Sensor: Yes

Tripod Socket: Yes

Tilt: +5° ~ -4°

VESA mount: 300 x 300 mm

Physical dimensions: 932 x 255 x 611 mm (with stand ), 932 x 37.4 x 552 mm (without stand), 1070 x 188 x 870 mm (Package)

Weight: 15kg (without stand), 16.2kg (net weight), 20kg (gross weight)

Price: 1599 euros

Asus ROG Switch OLED PG48UQ datasheet