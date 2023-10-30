ASUS ROG Ally Z1 and Z1 Extreme they will be available until December 31st offerwith one €100 discount which will bring the price of gaming handhelds produced by ASUS to €599 and €699 respectively.
Designed specifically for the Windows 11 operating system, ASUS ROG Ally devices are capable of run all PC games and the package includes a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, thanks to which you can try the extensive catalog of the Microsoft digital platform.
The Z1 Extreme version of ROG Ally features an 8-core, 16-thread processor, and is capable of expressing power equal to 8.6 TFLOPS, while the entry-level Z1 model uses a 6-core, 12-thread AMD processor in combined with an RDNA 3 GPU,
Our review
In our review of ASUS ROG Ally we analyzed the interesting features of the handheld and carried out a series of benchmarks to understand exactly how it behaves with the latest generation games.
The sensations that emerged are those of a device that is beautiful to use and look at, equipped with performances that are currently unrivaled in that field, as well as the great versatility guaranteed by the Windows 11 operating system.
