ASUS ROG Ally Z1 and Z1 Extreme they will be available until December 31st offerwith one €100 discount which will bring the price of gaming handhelds produced by ASUS to €599 and €699 respectively.

Designed specifically for the Windows 11 operating system, ASUS ROG Ally devices are capable of run all PC games and the package includes a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, thanks to which you can try the extensive catalog of the Microsoft digital platform.

The Z1 Extreme version of ROG Ally features an 8-core, 16-thread processor, and is capable of expressing power equal to 8.6 TFLOPS, while the entry-level Z1 model uses a 6-core, 12-thread AMD processor in combined with an RDNA 3 GPU,