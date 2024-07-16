The offers of the Amazon Prime Day have started, with many discounts also for the gaming world. For example, it is now possible to find on sale ASUS ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme 26% off on the standard price. Find the product at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The recommended retail price for the handheld is 799 euros, while the one currently on promotion for Prime members is 588.30 euroswith a reduction of about 210 euros. This is the lowest price for a product sold and shipped by Amazon, therefore with free delivery guaranteed in one day.
A very powerful console and laptop
ASUS ROG Ally is a portable console/PC based on Windows 11, which means you can access the entire catalog of Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass, in practice you can play most of the games you would find on a normal PC. It mounts the APU AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extremebuilt on the Zen 4 architecture with RDNA 3 graphics, this processor features 8 cores, 16 threads that deliver 8.6 teraflops of graphics horsepower.
The console also features 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory, 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 memory, with the possibility of expanding it with microSD UHS-II. As for the screen, we find a 7-inch IPS touchscreen panel with Full HD resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium support and maximum brightness of 500 nits. If you want to know more, here is our review of ASUS ROG Ally.
#ASUS #ROG #Ally #Extreme #sale #Amazon #Prime #Day #deals
