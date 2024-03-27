ASUS ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme is at a new historic low price on Amazon Italy: let's see the details on the promotion now available on the platform.
Like every day, Amazon Italia offers various interesting products and now is the time ASUS ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme. The current offer guarantees a discount of 21%, when calculated in relation to the official recommended price. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
For completeness, we indicate that the advised price official according to Amazon it is €799. Shipping is handled by Amazon and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform.
ASUS ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme
Here she is data sheet ASUS ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme:
- System on Chip: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with 8 cores and 16 threads @5.1 GHz, Zen 4 architecture and TDP 9 – 30 Watt
- GPU: RDNA 3 architecture with 4 GB of RAM, 12 compute units and 8.6 TeraFLOPS @2.7 GHz
- Display:
- 7 inch IPS 10-point touch
- Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080)
- Refresh rate 120 Hz
- Brightness 500 nits
- 100% sRGB color coverage
- FreeSync Premium and Gorilla Glass Victus coverage with DXC coating
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 @6400MHz
- Storage: 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 + Micro SD 4.0 UHS-2 Slot
- Audio: 2x 1 Watt speakers with smart amp, Dolby Atmos and AI noise cancellation
- Connectivity: WiFi 6E (802.11ax) + Bluetooth v5.2
- Doors:
- 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 with power support and DisplayPort 1.4
- 1x ROG XG Mobile
- 1x 3.5mm mini jack
- Drums: 40 Wh with 65 Watt charger
- Dimensions: 28.44 x 11.11 x 2.12 cm
- Weight: 608g
