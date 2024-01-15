The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for theASUS ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1. The reported discount is 9% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price for this product it is €549. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The product is rarely available, so if you are interested, it is best not to wait too long.
ASUS ROG Ally, the features
ASUS ROG Ally features a AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIE SSD. This model has a Dual Fan heatsink and a battery that recharges 50% in just 30 minutes.
The operating system of this model is Windows 11 Home and this allows access to all the most important gaming platforms, such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, GOG Galaxy and more, making the ASUS ROG Ally a true laptop.
#ASUS #ROG #Ally #AMD #Ryzen #Amazon #discount
Leave a Reply