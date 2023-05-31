ASUS ROG Ally has been updated with a new firmware which, apparently, guarantees up to 20% more power in applications that use the device at 15W and 25W with 720p resolution.

As you probably read in our ASUS ROG Ally review, the gaming handheld features different power profilesexactly like Steam Deck, but compared to the Valve product it was less effective at low wattage.

Discovered by youtuber Dave2D, the new feature puts the ROG Ally on par with the Ayaneo 2S, which we know will use a Ryzen 7000U. At this point both consoles win against Steam Deck.

The Valve platform, however, still has an edge in ultra-low-power gaming, as its APU has been designed to run as low as 3W to run light 2D games smoothly and very efficiently.

