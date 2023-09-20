ASUS ROG Ally you will certainly remember it, we talked to you about it months ago describing how the new firmware had improved the machine. The portable console which promises to make PC gaming accessible everywhere, Today it’s back in the news thanks to an important announcement!
ASUS ROG Ally, the version with AMD Ryzen Z1 processor has arrived
A new version of is coming ASUS ROG Ally and features AMD Ryzen Z1. It is a 6-core, 12-thread CPU which obviously also boasts an RDNA 3 unit. In addition to this you will be able to count on all the specifications of the Extreme version. Speaking of prices, on the ASUS website the cost is 699 euros which although not few, are justified by the hardware that the machine boasts.
We remind you, before leaving you to the technical sheet, that Asus ROG Ally fully supports Windows and is designed for gaming, as proof of this the manufacturer offers a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code, so you can try it all out. This is definitely an interesting accessory that could really make a difference to people perpetually in motion. We will undoubtedly keep you updated in case of further news on the matter!
- OS: Windows 11 Home
- display: IPS 7″ FHD, 16:9, sRGB 100%, Adobe 75.35%, 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 500nit max brightness, FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision HDR, Gorilla Glass DXC, Gorilla Glass Victus
- processor: AMD Ryzen Z1
- Production process: 4 nm
- CPU: Zen 4 6 cores / 12 threads, max clock 4.90GHz, cache 22MB, TDP 9~30W
- GPU: Radeon Graphics RDNA 3 with 4 GB VRAM, 4 CUs, 2.5 GHz clock, 2.8 TFLOPs power FP32
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
- storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- doors: 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack, 1x ROG XG Mobile interface and USB-C combo port with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, 1x microSD UHS-II
- controls: ABXY keys, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R Bumper, View buttons, Menu, Command Center, Armory Crate, 2x adjustable grips, 2x full-size analog sticks, HD haptics, 6-axis IMU gyro
- audio: AI noise cancellation, Hi-Res, Dolby Atmos, array microphone, 2x speakers with Smart Amplifier Technology
- connectivity: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- safety: fingerprint sensor, Microsoft Pluton security processor
- drums: 40Whr
- AURA SYNC support
- dimensions and weight: 28×11.1×2.12-3.24cm for 608g
