ASUS ROG Ally you will certainly remember it, we talked to you about it months ago describing how the new firmware had improved the machine. The portable console which promises to make PC gaming accessible everywhere, Today it’s back in the news thanks to an important announcement!

ASUS ROG Ally, the version with AMD Ryzen Z1 processor has arrived

A new version of is coming ASUS ROG Ally and features AMD Ryzen Z1. It is a 6-core, 12-thread CPU which obviously also boasts an RDNA 3 unit. In addition to this you will be able to count on all the specifications of the Extreme version. Speaking of prices, on the ASUS website the cost is 699 euros which although not few, are justified by the hardware that the machine boasts.

We remind you, before leaving you to the technical sheet, that Asus ROG Ally fully supports Windows and is designed for gaming, as proof of this the manufacturer offers a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code, so you can try it all out. This is definitely an interesting accessory that could really make a difference to people perpetually in motion. We will undoubtedly keep you updated in case of further news on the matter!