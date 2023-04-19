It seems that the specifications Of ASUS ROG Ally have been leaked on the net, thus revealing the hardware characteristics of the portable console presented a few weeks ago and which could prove to be a potential rival of Valve’s Steam Deck.

As reported by Insider Gaming, a post appeared on Twitter with some images, probably promotional material from ASUS, which summarizes the features of ROG Ally. In particular, the presence of an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and the Full HD screen with refresh catches the eye rate at 120Hz.

We have summarized them below:

Operating System: Windows 11

Display: 7″ Full HD, 16:9, 500nit and 120Hz refresh rate

CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Series custom chip

RAM: 16GB LPDR5 dual channel

Storage Memory: M.2-2230 512GB PCIe Gen4, expandable with MicroSD

Weight: 608 grams

Also from the alleged promotional images, full compatibility with Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store and Xbox Game PassDolby Atmos spatial audio, reconfigurable buttons, a control panel overlay and performance profile, as well as a “smart” and silent dual-fan cooling system.

At the moment they are not known release date and price of ASUS ROG Ally, but always according to rumors it should arrive on the market in October at 649 dollars for the model with 512 GB of memory and 899 dollars for the 1 TB one.

What do you think, would you be interested in ROG Ally if the specs above are confirmed.