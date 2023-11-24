In the growing panorama of handheld consoles, Asus ROG Ally stands out as one of the most intriguing proposals. With the emergence of the success of platforms such as Steam Deck, ASUS has challenged the market with its interpretation of a portable console that combines the performance of a gaming PC with a compact and easy-to-handle format. The design of ROG Ally is modern and attractive, reflecting the typical aesthetics of Asus gaming products. It features a combination of colors and textures that give a rich and distinctive look. RGB accents around the joysticks and power button add a touch of personality. These light elements are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also help define the visual identity of the device, distinguishing it from competitors. The build quality of the ROG Ally is excellent. The materials used are robust and give a feeling of durability over time. The finishes are well made, with attention to detail that conveys a high-quality sensation to the touch. Ergonomically, the ROG Ally is designed to be comfortable to hold for extended periods. Despite its relatively light weight, the console has an optimal balance that reduces hand fatigue. The shape of the console and the layout of the buttons are designed to fit naturally in the user’s hands, with a secure and intuitive grip.

The rear paddles are positioned to be easily accessible, enhancing the gaming experience. The analog sticks and buttons have a satisfying tactile response, with feedback that increases precision during gameplay. The controls are designed to be easy to reach and intuitive to use. The layout of the buttons and analog sticks is optimized to ensure that all functions are within reach without excessive effort. This is especially important in games that require quick reactions and precise coordination. More generally, the Rog Ally offers a comfortable and intuitive user experience, key factors for a device that lends itself to long gaming sessions. The Asus ROG Ally’s display is one of the most impressive aspects of this handheld console, offering a high-end visual experience that stands out in the handheld console market. The 7-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) of the ROG Ally is a clear highlight. Compared to many other handheld devices that stop at lower resolutions, choosing an FHD display makes game details extremely sharp and vivid. The ability to faithfully reproduce a wide range of colors, with a high brightness of 500 nits, ensures that games appear vibrant and lifelike, even in bright environments.

The display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is quite high for a handheld console and ensures exceptional gameplay fluidity, particularly noticeable in fast-paced action titles, where every frame counts. However, it can be argued that such a high refresh rate could be excessive for a display of this size and for typical portable console use, where a 60Hz refresh would have been more than adequate and potentially more efficient in terms of power consumption . The performance of ROG Ally is undoubtedly its strong point. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and an AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU, This handheld console offers a gaming experience that pushes the boundaries of what is traditionally expected from a portable device. The console handles graphically advanced titles without problems, maintaining a stable and satisfying framerate. For example, games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield are not only perfectly playable, but manage to maintain impressive visual quality, even if it is sometimes necessary to compromise between graphic quality and gameplay fluidity.

For Fortnite and Call of Duty fans, it can be safely said that there is no better mobile device for immersing yourself in compelling and absolutely stable gaming sessions. The console’s Turbo mode, when connected to power, unlocks the device’s true potential, pushing performance to the maximum and offering an unrivaled gaming experience for a handheld console. Despite the advantages in image quality and fluidity, the ROG Ally’s high-resolution, high-refresh-rate display has a significant impact on battery life. In particular, in games that make full use of the display’s capacity, a more rapid reduction in battery life can be observed. This requires users to balance the desire for high image quality with the need for longer battery life for longer gaming sessions. Touchscreen responsiveness is another positive aspect of the ROG Ally display. It is responsive and precise, providing intuitive interaction with the user interface and games that support touch control. This is especially useful considering the fact that the device runs on a Windows 11 operating system that is not optimized for small screens.

We wanted to test the qualities of the Asus device also for watching films and TV series. The bright colors and sharp details make the viewing experience very pleasant, especially for high definition content. Being a device based on Windows 11, ROG Ally allows you to easily access streaming services via their respective websites or through dedicated apps available in the Microsoft Store. This means that users can access a vast catalog of content offered by Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services directly on the console. The integrated Wi-Fi 6E connectivity ensures fast and stable data transmission, essential for streaming high definition content without interruptions or buffering. The computing power of ROG Ally also ensures that the application runs smoothly, without slowdowns or crashes when navigating through various contents. Ally is equipped with front speakers that offer a direct and immersive sound experience. These speakers are designed to provide clear and detailed sound, with a good balance between bass, mids and treble. The audio quality is surprisingly good for a handheld console, exceeding general expectations for devices in this category.

Furthermore, it is certainly worth noting that Asus has inserted via the Armory Crate into ROG Ally, an integrated software for managing games, settings and customization of advanced audio technologies, such as intelligent amplification, which helps maximize the volume without distorting the sound. This is especially useful in games with a wide dynamic range or when watching movies with intense action scenes, where sonic details are crucial. In the context of gaming, high-quality audio significantly increases immersion. Whether hearing the subtle footsteps of an opponent in a stealth game or immersing yourself in the complex soundtracks of an RPG, the ROG Ally delivers a sonic experience that enriches gameplay. For an even more personal audio experience, users can use headphones or earphones, connecting them via the 3.5mm audio jack or via Bluetooth connection. This not only provides enhanced and more immersive sound quality but also offers listening privacy, which is ideal in public environments or when travelling, where the Rog Ally proves to be an inseparable companion despite there being no protective case in the package. sold for 699 euros.