Also leaked online price of the less expensive model Of ASUS ROG Allywith the entry level of the new portable device from ASUS which seems destined to cost 599 dollars on the American market, pending official confirmations and translations into other currencies.

The information comes from Twitter user SnoopyTech, considered a rather reliable leaker regarding technological devices arriving on the market. The basic model of ASUS ROG Ally consists of the following configuration:

AMD Ryzen Z1 APUs

RAM 16GB LPDDR5

SSD 256GB NVMe M.2

The older brother would be priced at $699, according to the same source. For $100 more, the higher model features the following instead characteristics:

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APUs

RAM 16GB LPDDR5

512GB NVMe M.2 SSD

There difference therefore lies in the type of SoC used, which in the second case is an enhanced version, and in doubling the amount of space available in the SSD, therefore a very reasonable upgrade considering the price difference.

In terms of APU, the Ryzen Z1 has a 6-core, 12-thread processor, 4 RDNA 3 graphics cores, 22MB cache, and an expected computational power of 2.8 Teraflops. Ryzen Z1 Extreme is characterized by an 8-core and 16-thread processor, 12 RDNA 3 graphics cores, 24 MB of cache, for an estimated power of 8.6 Teraflops.

ASUS ROG Ally, a picture from our tried

The gap of performanceon paper, seems to be remarkable, so much so that the price difference is almost strangely small.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our tried and tested ASUS ROG Ally, considered the first real competitor of Steam Deck, with the official presentation complete with all the details on the launch which is expected for May 11, 2023. We also remind you of our page dedicated to ASUS ROG, containing news, reviews, videos and other information on the devices of the line.