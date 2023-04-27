L’ASUS ROG Ally higher-end will apparently only cost $699.99. This is the chip model AMD Z1 Extreme, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD drive, meaning ASUS’s 512GB console costs just $51 more than a 512GB Steam Deck. That’s according to data shown to The Verge by reliable gadget leaker Roland Quandt and an earlier SnoopyTech leak.

The ROG Ally it measures approximately 28cm wide, 11cm high, 2cm deep and weighs 608 grams, according to data provided by The Verge. The feature list also boasts the ability to upgrade the M.2 2230 SSD drive by removing a single screw, has an IPS screen protected by Gorilla Glass DXC. It also appears that the Ally recharges from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes using a supplied 65W USB-C power adapter.

The question now is whether $699.99 they will be transformed directly into 699.99 euros. As always, however, we remind you that it is only a leak and, even if it is considered extremely reliable by The Verge, the magazine itself admits that it could always be a placeholder figure, not definitive, or that ASUS decides at the last minute to change something.

Of course, the ROG Ally would be a serious contender Steam Decks if the price quoted was correct. Let’s also add the fact that the Valve platform is slower to load, so it is possible that the ASUS solution is preferred by many.

There is nothing left to do but wait for May 11 to find out. In the meantime, we leave you with our tried and true ASUS ROG Ally.

