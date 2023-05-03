Waiting for the official presentation of ASUS ROG Ally set for May 11, the German portal WinFuture, may have unveiled the introductory price in Europe of the high-end model of the console – portable PC and apparently it could be higher than the US one: in fact we are talking about 799 euros.

Let’s talk about the model RC71L, or the most expensive and performing one that mounts the AMD Z1 Extreme chip. For the cheaper one, the RC71LX, and at the moment the details on the price are not known, given that, again according to WinFuture, it will be launched only after the high-end one, even if precise timings have not been indicated.

For completeness, we recall that according to the leaks that have emerged in recent days, ASUS ROG Ally RC71L will be sold for 699 dollars (about 633 euros), but it must be considered that this price should be tax-free, while in our shores there is to consider the VAT, which would explain this difference.

Keep in mind that the information above is not official, although the tips of WinFuture have proved to be spot on several times in the past. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth, since on May 11 there will be the official presentation event of ASUS’ ROG Ally, where all the details will be revealed, including prices for our market.

In the meantime, if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our tried and true ROG Ally, which could prove to be a fierce rival to Steam Deck. The console – portable PC from ASUS mounts the chips AMD Ryzen Z1up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD, all accompanied by a Full HD 120 Hz, 500 nits and 7ms screen.