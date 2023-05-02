ASUS ROG Ally will star in one presentation official he now has date and time precise: we will be able to follow the reveal event of the interesting gaming handheld starting at 16.00 on May 11th.

On this occasion, the company will show the device in detail, with all its characteristics (also summarized in the infographic that you find below), and will announce the price, which according to a leak would be lower than expected: we are currently talking about 699 dollars for the top model and 599 dollars for the cheapest one.

ASUS ROG Ally, the infographic

As you have probably read in our review of ASUS ROG Ally, the two different configurations are equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 chip, up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage, as well as a 120 Hz, 500 nits Full HD screen and 7ms.

Specifications in short, really interesting for a Steam Deck-style handheld, but clearly we will have to see if the price will make it attractive to a wide audience of users: we will find out everything on May 11 at 16.00, as mentioned.