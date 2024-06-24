When traveling, portable consoles remain a real point of reference for all passionate gamers. In light of this, Amazon Italia is offering the excellent console today ASUS ROG Ally with a good 25% discount compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, that’s enough click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
ASUS ROG Ally is sold atincredible price of only 599 euros, allowing you to save as much as 200 euros compared to the price originally proposed by the manufacturing company, in this case ASUS. The console also comes sold and shipped by Amazonso you can enjoy the Amazon Prime service for delivery in just one day.
ASUS ROG Ally technical specifications
In the specific case of Amazon’s offer, the console is presented in its splendid White color. One of the strengths behind ROG Ally is certainly its own 7-inch diagonal display, which allows you to fully enjoy all your favorite video games of the moment. Plus the 120 Hz refresh rate guarantees the maximum possible fluidity and dynamism, making it perfect for more action titles.
The real beating heart of the console is undoubtedly its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which combined with the 16 GB RAM guarantees exceptional performance, thus allowing you to play any title out there. For other more specific information on the console, please refer to our review.
