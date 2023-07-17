The design of the dissipator Of ASUS ROG Ally it has a flaw, it seems, and it can damage the microSD reader of the handheld: the discovery took place thanks to several reports from people who found themselves with this problem.

ASUS has shown that it takes user feedback into great consideration, so much so that it has made several improvements to the ROG Ally before launch based on reviews. This case makes no difference, and a solution has already been announced by the company.

“After confirmation following some internal tests, it appears that indeed some conditions of thermal stress may affect the operation of the microSD reader of the ROG Ally”, reads the press release issued by the manufacturer.

“To limit this inconvenience we will provide a update which further optimizes the default and minimum speeds of the device’s fans, thus improving thermal efficiency while keeping noise in check, which we know is an important aspect for many of you.”