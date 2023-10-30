Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a special offer for the purchase of the ROG Ally portable gaming console, both in the Z1 and Z1 Extreme versions. From October 30th to December 31st, ROG Ally will be available at a discounted price of 100 euros. ROG Ally was designed specifically for the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system and is capable of playing all available PC games, as well as offering 3 months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. ROG Ally offers its users Full HD games to enjoy on the go, and is able to provide a unique gaming experience even with modern triple-A titles. The Z1 Extreme version has an 8-core processor, 16 threads and 8.6 teraflops of graphics power, while the Z1, the entry-level version, uses a 6-core, 12-thread AMD processor combined with an RDNA 3 graphics computing unit. Asus ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor is available on the eshop from ASUS, Gold Store, Amazon and major retailers at a price of €699, while the version with AMD Ryzen Z1 is available on the ASUS eshop at a price of €599.