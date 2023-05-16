Everyone keeps trying to acquire a Steam Deck, the Valve laptop that until recently could only be obtained with a trip or a friend in the United States. The device opened up a market that would soon receive its first competitor, the Asus ROG Ally. Originally advertised as an April Fools joke, this machine turned out to be a reality that promises to outperform the Steam Deck.

On May 11, the laptop of Asus had its launch, we would soon receive the specifications and the official price, which ended up being $699 dollars. However, this would not be the final amount in Mexican pesos for the sale of the device in our country. Today this information was revealed through the official page of Republic Of Gamers from Asus and the device is on sale for $17,999 MXN.

Unlike Steam Deckthe ROG Ally use the operating system Windows 11 and includes 90 free days of xbox game pass. It features an AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor and a 120Hz Full HD display with FreeSync Premium.

The ROG Ally it is compatible with a charging base that is sold separately and allows the device to be connected to a screen to play multiplayer titles with extra controls. In addition to the possibility of adding an external GPU to take graphics to another level, unlocking 4K resolution, ray tracing and DLSS3.

Editor’s note: This device really has me very excited, I would definitely look into buying one if I was spending more time away from home or traveling. I think he has everything to fight the Steam Deck from Valve with pros and cons that will give each device its own.