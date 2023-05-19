Ahead of the launch of ROG Ally of next month, today ASUS has reassured gamers by promising that it is already working for fix some of the problems reported by those who have had the opportunity to try this console/portable PC and features to improve the user experience.

In a video of the ROG Pulse series, the company has in fact claimed to have solved the problem of blocking the keys encountered in some tests, as well as the disappointing performance with low TPDwhich we also talked about in our review.

Furthermore, ASUS has promised that it intends to support the device for a long time and is already working on new in-game options of the Armory Create and functionality which will be released before the debut in stores.

The company also reiterated that it will be easy to replace the device’s SSD and confirmed that it is possible if desired install any operating system. It also plans a full ASUS ROG Ally teardown ahead of launch that will be streamed on its official channels.

We remind you that ASUS ROG Ally will be available from June 13th with the high-end model featuring the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip priced at €799.99 via the ASUS eshop, Mediaworld and Gold Store. A cheaper model will also arrive by the end of the summer at a price of 699.99 euros.

