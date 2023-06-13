ASUS announced the availability in the Italian market Of ROG Allythe console/mobile PC powered by the Ryzen Z1 APU that doesn’t fear the comparison with Steam Deck and Ayaneo.

If you are interested, know that it is now possible to buy it at the recommended price of 799 euros at Asus e-shop, media world And Gold Store. It also comes bundled with a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership code.

ASUS ROG Ally is a portable console based on Windows 11, which means that you will be able to access the entire catalog of Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass. Mount the new one Ryzen Z1 Series APUs from AMD. Built on the Zen 4 architecture with RDNA 3 graphics, this processor features 8 cores, 16 threads delivering 8.6 teraflops of graphics horsepower.

The console also features 16GB of 6400 MHz LPDDR5 memory, 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 memory, with the option to expand it with microSD UHS-II. For the screen we find a 7-inch IPS touchscreen panel with resolution Full HD120 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium support and maximum brightness of 500 nits.

If you want to know more, we advise you to read our review of ASUS ROG Ally, where we have meticulously analyzed all the features and strengths of this captivating console / Portable PC.

