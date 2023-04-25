ASUS ROG Ally has one exit date official, set for May 11th: only a handful of days separate us from the debut of the new Steam Deck-style handheld, in short, but the price it is not yet known, although ASUS assures that it will be less than 1000 dollars.

As you know, we tested ASUS ROG Ally and were very impressed with them Technical specifications of the device, which will arrive in stores in two different versions, one more thrust and one certainly less expensive.

However, there is a concrete risk that the amount requested for the purchase of the ASUS handheld greatly exceeds that requested for the aforementioned Steam Deck, especially in the more powerful version, and this factor could negatively affect the product’s chances of success.

During our tests we were able to verify the many qualities of the ROG Ally, although in some situations (see cloud applications) the experience is less convincing. In terms of specifications, however, there is very little to complain about given the presence of a sophisticated AMD SoC with Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU.

Update

Apparently not all sources agree on the release date of ASUS ROG Ally: according to some sites, including The Verge, the launch period and the price of the device will simply be announced on May 11th. At this point we just have to wait to understand how things really are.

Want to learn more about ASUS ROG products? Check out our dedicated page with news, reviews and videos!