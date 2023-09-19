It is now available ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 processorthe plus variant entry level of the ASUS handle designed for those who want to play on the move with excellent performance with all the games available on Steam, Xbox Gmae Pass, Epic Games Store and much more.

Designed on the Zen 4 architecture, Ryzen Z1 it is a 6-core, 12-thread processor combined with an RDNA 3 graphics computing unit, which guarantees full support for AMD upscaling technologies such as FSR and RSR for excellent gaming performance.

Except for the processor, the variant of the console introduced on the market today uses the exact same components as the Z1 Extreme model (here is our review), including the dual-fan Zero Gravity dissipation system, the 16 GB of LPDDR5 6400 memory, the 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage space and WiFi 6E support. We therefore also find on this model the Full HD touchscreen panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for FreeSync Premium with brightness of 500 Nit.